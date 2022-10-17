Antonio Conte Reveals If He Tried To Sign Christian Eriksen For Spurs

Manchester United signed Christian Eriksen last summer and he has gone on to start the majority of matches for Erik Ten Hag's side so far, and despite playing further back than he has previously in his career he has got three assists in all competitions.

The midfielder was also liked with a return to two of his previous clubs before it became clear he would move to United. His contract was up at Brentford but the club made it clear they wanted to keep him and reports suggested a return was possible.

A return to Spurs, where he made 305 appearances overall, was also rumoured. The current boss of the North London club Antonio Conte was asked about him (Quotes via United Plug):

"Have I considered taking Eriksen back to Tottenham? Christian is a player I like to work with. He is a player I would like to coach again, who I would like to have in my team. But you know very well that the market is very difficult."

"Were we close to signing him this summer? It's not important to answer now. But Christian was a player that all clubs tried to have in their team."

"I think he made a big choice, a big choice to go to United, to sign for three years. I wish him and his family the best. Except against us (Tottenham)."

United will face the Lilywhites in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

