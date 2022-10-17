Skip to main content
Antonio Conte Reveals If He Tried To Sign Christian Eriksen For Spurs

IMAGO / News Images

Antonio Conte Reveals If He Tried To Sign Christian Eriksen For Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has revealed whether or not he tried to sign Christian Eriksen before he went to Manchester United.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United signed Christian Eriksen last summer and he has gone on to start the majority of matches for Erik Ten Hag's side so far, and despite playing further back than he has previously in his career he has got three assists in all competitions.

The midfielder was also liked with a return to two of his previous clubs before it became clear he would move to United. His contract was up at Brentford but the club made it clear they wanted to keep him and reports suggested a return was possible.

A return to Spurs, where he made 305 appearances overall, was also rumoured. The current boss of the North London club Antonio Conte was asked about him (Quotes via United Plug):

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte

"Have I considered taking Eriksen back to Tottenham? Christian is a player I like to work with. He is a player I would like to coach again, who I would like to have in my team. But you know very well that the market is very difficult."

"Were we close to signing him this summer? It's not important to answer now. But Christian was a player that all clubs tried to have in their team."

"I think he made a big choice, a big choice to go to United, to sign for three years. I wish him and his family the best. Except against us (Tottenham)." 

United will face the Lilywhites in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Antonio Conte Reveals If He Tried To Sign Christian Eriksen For Spurs

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
News

Where To Watch 2022 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony Live Stream Details

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag: Is Christian Eriksen Fit For Manchester United Vs Spurs?

By Rhys James
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Revealed: Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Preference Amid Barcelona Interest

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League Match Highlights

By Alex Wallace
Fred
Match Day

Manchester United Fans React To Poor Fred Performance vs Newcastle United

By Alex Wallace
David Alaba Real Madrid
Match Day

Where To Watch Real Madrid v Barcelona El Clasico La Liga TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League Confirmed Lineups and Team News

By Alex Wallace