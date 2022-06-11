Antonio Valencia Picks Out One Manchester United Youngster That Could Flourish Under Erik Ten Hag

Antonio Valencia has picked out one Manchester United youngster that could flourish under Erik Ten Hag.

The former Red Devils captain is now retired, but enjoyed a spell of ten years at the club after joining from Wigan in 2009 - primarily playing as a right-winger, then later on as a right-back.

With the recent appointment of Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag, the Ecuadorian was asked about what kind of influence the new boss could have.

He told club media: “I am sure that with a full pre-season, he is going to be able to share his football with the players, and, all together, they will be able to make the fans happy.”

“It is also great that he has previously worked with young talent, as we have a lot in our current squad.”

Antonio Valencia in the 18/19 season

He proceeded to highlight 19 year-old Hannibal Mejbri as a player who is one to look out for in the coming years.

“I loved Hannibal's personality and his will to win tackles. He came on the pitch at Anfield with the idea of giving everything, and it should have been that way for everyone since the start of the game.”

“I know the players who are leaving all very well, Paul [Pogba] since he was a little boy."

He finished: "I hope they will be happy, also outside Manchester, as they have really given their all for the club and deserve the best as they are great human beings.”

