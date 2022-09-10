Skip to main content
Antony Calls Manchester United Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo The Best In The World

Manchester United winger Antony has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo, branding him the best player in the world.

Antony signed for Manchester United on transfer deadline day. 

The Brazilian international then made his debut for the club against Arsenal, scoring the opening goal in a 3-1 win. 

Antony has recently been speaking about his time so far at United, talking about his debut, celebration and more. 

The winger played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time during United’s recent UEFA Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad. 

Antony has been surrounded by Ronaldo in training and more since his arrival at United. 

The winger has been basking in the glory of the striker who he has regarded as ‘the best in the world’.

However it will remain unclear how many games the pair will get with each other this season. 

Erik Ten Hag continues to rotate and attempt to find his best squad, with the attacking areas set to change quite often. 

Antony enjoyed the spell in attack alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford against Arsenal. 

The former Ajax man has been speaking to United’s club media about Ronaldo, he said;

“Words can’t describe Cristiano [Ronaldo], the best in the world. In just a few days, I’ve learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it.”

