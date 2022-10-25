Skip to main content
Antony Dreams Of Playing For Brazil In FIFA World Cup

IMAGO / Sportimage

Antony has had a bright start to life at Manchester United. The winger is dreaming of a call up for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup is well under a month away and players are already setting their minds to focus on the tournament. Manchester United winger Antony is dreaming of a World Cup call up for his country in Qatar.

The Brazilian is a passionate player and speaks highly of opportunities he has been given in his career so far. However the winger now has his eyes and heart set on his dreams - of playing for his nation, Brazil at the upcoming World Cup.

Antony arrived at United with a high price tag and expectation having forced his way out of Ajax. The 22 year old was set on a dream move to the Premier League - he achieved it.

Bruno Fernandes Antony Manchester United Everton Premier League

The skillful winger broke a record at United and became the first player to score in his first 3 Premier League games for the club. He has provided fans with a lot to cheer about as he regularly displays his flair in games.

Antony has spoken about the feeling of being given his first Brazil this year. He said; “My first call up to the Selecao was this year so it's a wonderful experience for me.”

“I've always dreamed of putting on the Brazil shirt, today I can live that dream leading up to a World Cup."

United’s number 21 has also spoken about his desire to make more history whilst representing his nation, he said;

“Putting on the national-team shirt, representing your country and your family is very important to me. I hope to be putting it on more and more and make history with the Brazilian national team."

Quotes

By Alex Wallace
