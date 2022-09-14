Skip to main content
Antony Expressed His Eagerness To Play His First Away Game With Manchester United

The Brazilian forward is excited to participate in his first away game for Manchester United

The Right-winger is ready to take on Sheriff for the Manchester United UEFA Europa League away fixture and has given his opinion on the match that will take place on Thursday.

Antony played his first game for the Red Devils on September 4 in the Premier League fixture against Arsenal scoring a goal on his debut making a great impression on the supporters.

On his second appearance at Old Trafford, the number 21 did not make the expected impact as Erik Ten Hag's side saw a polemic penalty provoked by Lisandro Martinez which was exchanged for a Real Sociedad goal ending up in a defeat (0-1).

However, the Dutchman used a fairly alternative starting squad to give playtime to the inactive bench players that would not start in the Premier League fixtures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Fred, Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Antony Elanga.

Antony Rashford celebrating

As it was the mere start to the UEFA Europa League it is understood that it's not a big deal for Erik Ten Hag as he knows how powerful his current squad is and what he could do to recover in the group stage.

According to an interview from MUTV, Antony has spoken about his excitement to play his first away game under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, the Brazilian said:

“I always look forward to playing in a United shirt,” Then added. “It's always a reason to get excited.

“Unfortunately, we lost the last home game, [but] we now need to focus 100 per cent on the away game and bring the three points home.”

When it was mentioned how difficult this Sheriff game could be as the side from Moldova defeated Real Madrid in the last season's UEFA Champions League, Antony added:

“We'll face difficulties,” he said. “We know it will be a tough game.

“[But] everybody knows about the greatness of Manchester United, so we'll go on the pitch and honour this important badge.”

The winger knows the club he is playing for and it is emotional for many people to see his passion for Manchester United hopefully this is the beginning of a successful era under the Red Devils.

