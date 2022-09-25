Antony On Adapting To Manchester United Life And Bonding With Casemiro

Antony was signed by Manchester United in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £85.5million.

He was one of a number of players who arrived having already worked with new boss Erik Ten Hag, having played for his AFC Ajax team before following the Dutchman to England.

The Brazil international impressed in his debut by scoring against Arsenal and has made a good impression on fans so far with clear his passion for helping his team and his ability on the ball.

He said the following (Quotes via Utd Plug) about his start to life in Manchester: "Training is very different (Compared to what he is used to) but I'd prepared for it mentally — I knew how intense it would be as I've always followed the Premier League. I knew how intense the games were and have prepared and trained a lot to be at 100 per cent as soon as possible.

"I'm enjoying it, it's the first few weeks but I've already discovered a few Brazilian restaurants — I went with Casemiro. We're settling in the city. I'm already adapting well here at the club. I'm feeling at home. We're settling in well at Manchester United.

He finished: "I'm really happy to be with friends and working together here. It's a great feeling. It actually makes the settling in easier, not just with the teammates but all the other players have given me a warm welcome and this has really helped me to adapt."

