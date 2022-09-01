Skip to main content

Antony On His 'Mutual Closeness' With Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United's new signing from Ajax, Antony, has spoken on his bond and "Mutual closeness" with manager Erik Ten Hag.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Antony was officially announced as a Manchester United player on Thursday morning.

Fans are excited to see what he can offer as a wide forward player and we already know that he has a close bond with Ten Hag, who he has now reunited with after their time together at Ajax.

He told the club website the following: "What stands out about him [Ten Hag] for me is his intelligence. His tactical knowledge, game strategy, attacking play and pressing game that I know very well after working with him for two years.

Erik ten Hag Antony

“Erik ten Hag is an excellent coach. I’ve got tremendous respect and affection for him. From the moment I arrived at Ajax, he treated me so well and put his faith in me.

The 22-year-old made 82 appearances under his management, since joining the Amsterdam club in summer 2020.

“It’s not by chance I had such a great run of form under him for two years. We developed this mutual trust and closeness.

“He's a manager I have respect and affection for – when I found out he was moving here I wished him all the best and all the success he deserves.

He finished: “Now I'm alongside him once again, I hope to make history and develop and grow further under his management.” 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Antony
Quotes

Antony On His 'Mutual Closeness' With Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
Antony
Transfers

Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Antony

By Soumyajit Roy
Antony
Quotes

Antony Speaks On Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Leicester City Stadium, King Power Stadium
Match Day

Leicester City vs Manchester United: Where To Watch / Live Stream | King Power Stadium | Premier League

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool
Match Day

Erik Ten Hag Press Conference Prior To Leicester City Clash | Antony | Cristiano Ronaldo | Transfer Window

By Saul Escudero
Sergino Dest Barcelona
News

Manchester United Target Sergiño Dest to Leave Barcelona

By Seth Dooley
Diallo
News

Official: Amad Diallo Joins Sunderland On Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
antony
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing

By Rhys James