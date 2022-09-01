Antony On His 'Mutual Closeness' With Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag
Antony was officially announced as a Manchester United player on Thursday morning.
Fans are excited to see what he can offer as a wide forward player and we already know that he has a close bond with Ten Hag, who he has now reunited with after their time together at Ajax.
He told the club website the following: "What stands out about him [Ten Hag] for me is his intelligence. His tactical knowledge, game strategy, attacking play and pressing game that I know very well after working with him for two years.
“Erik ten Hag is an excellent coach. I’ve got tremendous respect and affection for him. From the moment I arrived at Ajax, he treated me so well and put his faith in me.
The 22-year-old made 82 appearances under his management, since joining the Amsterdam club in summer 2020.
“It’s not by chance I had such a great run of form under him for two years. We developed this mutual trust and closeness.
“He's a manager I have respect and affection for – when I found out he was moving here I wished him all the best and all the success he deserves.
He finished: “Now I'm alongside him once again, I hope to make history and develop and grow further under his management.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon