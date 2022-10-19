Antony Reflects On Dream Start At Manchester United

Antony is one player who is continuously open to express his gratitude. The Brazilian has once again opened up about his start at Manchester United, as well as making history as a Red Devil.

The winger has been a great addition to United’s side. The number 21 became the first to score in his first three Premier League games for the club.

Antony arrived at United in the summer and is a player highly rated and trusted by Erik Ten Hag. He was given his first start against Arsenal and scored on his debut.

The Brazilian has been incredibly open and insightful into how grateful he is to be at United. He forced a move from Ajax to be able to make the dream switch and has basked in every moment of it.

Speaking recently, Antony said; “I’m happy for the opportunity and privilege to put on this shirt. I hope to help to put United where they deserve to be and win great things as this is a massive club."

“As I’ve said, I like to express my feelings, I’m a fighter and I give my all for the club. It was emotional. I had goosebumps stepping out there [on Debut], given the club’s history and the atmosphere with the Manchester United fans.”

“I’m really happy to be a part of that now and experience the greatness, feel the goosebumps and the atmosphere with all the people."

“To score a goal in my first game and feel that atmosphere behind me was really memorable. I felt them nearby cheering us on. It was a great moment for me and I’m grateful for all the affection from the United fans.”

