Antony Reflects On Manchester United Debut Goal

New Manchester United signing Antony has reflected on his debut goal against Arsenal.

Antony was signed by Manchester United on deadline day in the 2022 summer transfer window. 

The Brazilian joined from Ajax for a fee of £85million, making him United’s second most expensive signing. 

Antony was handed a start in the game against Arsenal by manager Erik Ten Hag. 

The winger got off to a great start in his United career by scoring on his debut in United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal. 

Antony's debut with Manchester United

Antony scored to give United the lead and has reflected on the goal to Manchester United’s official social channels

“To score my first goal and share this moment with the crowd, with a great atmosphere, was brilliant.

”When I saw the ball going in, and the net shaking, I express all my feelings the way I did. Yes, it gave me goosebumps for sure."

Antony Rashford celebrating

Then Antony reflected on how it felt for him walking out at Old Trafford for the first time. 

Antony pushed for a move away from Ajax to join United… he said;

“From the moment I stepped on to the pitch, I already had goosebumps because I know how much I wanted to be here and I know how much the crowd wanted this.”

The winger got United fans off their seat following his debut performance, showing much promise for the future. 

