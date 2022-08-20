Antony Says He Could Leave Ajax Amid Manchester United Links

AFC Ajax star Antony has said that he could end up leaving the club this summer, amid his links with Manchester United.

The Red Devils are chasing forwards as the transfer window comes to a close and despite previously looking unlikely due to the fee of such a move, it has turned out that the club are back in for the Brazilian according to rumours.

The winger reiterated the love he has for his current club but admitted he could depart before the end of the window. He told Telegraaf (Via UtdJournal) when asked if he could guarantee fans he will stay beyond this summer: "No, to be perfectly honest, I can't."

“If we all decide that I will stay here, then I know that this is the best thing for me and the club. It’s not like I have to leave. Now I am focusing on playing football and have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best.”

“What I can say is that I want to come to the right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone. In the end, God determines my future.”

IMAGO / Pro Shots

He spoke about his relationship with United manager Erik Ten Hag, who was his manager before he left for Manchester.

“Erik has been super important to me. I am grateful to him and wish him all the best. I will always cheer for Erik after working so closely together.”

“I have not been able to celebrate or cheer for him as he got no points yet. I couldn't until now anyway and that makes me sad. But knowing Erik, I am convinced that he will turn the tide soon.”

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals and made 10 assists across all competitions for the Amsterdam club last season; including two goals and four assists in the UEFA Champions League.

