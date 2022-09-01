Skip to main content

Antony Speaks On Joining Manchester United

New Manchester United signing Antony has spoken about his move to Old Trafford from Ajax.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Antony on Thursday morning. 

The Brazilian winger joined United from Ajax for a reported fee of around £80million, plus add ons. 

Antony pushed for the move away from Ajax to achieve his dream move to the Premier League and reunite with Erik Ten Hag. 

United spent a number of weeks on the deal but have finally secured the signing of their priority attacking target. 

Erik ten Hag Antony

Antony will not be able to play for United against Leicester but it’s hoped he will be clear for Sundays game against Arsenal. 

The Brazilian has spoken about his arrival at United and has had this to say;

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.” 

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

