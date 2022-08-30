Antony's Journey From Brazilian Favela To Signing For Manchester United

Antony has joined Manchester United from Ajax to make it a record Eredivisie transfer fee of 100 million euros package, 95 million euros plus 5 in add-ons.

This was registered as the most expensive player ever bought from the Dutch league and the second most expensive signing ever made by Manchester United, Antony falls just under Paul Pogba in the list.

Antony had an outstanding performance at the Dutch side having participated in 33 matches for Ajax the last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to a report from BBC Sports about Antony's Journey from the favela up to signing for Manchester United, we get to know the winger a bit further.

The former Sao Paulo executive director Alexandre Passaro tells how humble Antony was when he had to leave the Sao Paulo first team tour in the United States where the young winger could have seen himself playing against clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax.

Instead, the number 21 accepted to go back to play with the youth side when asked to do so, despite the US tour being a great trip most of the players were looking forward to.

“That was a turning point for him [Antony],” said Passaro.

“Unlike other kids that refused to go back to the youth side and saw it as a demerit, he accepted it right away, even if it meant missing out on a trip that most of the players were looking forward to.

IMAGO / ANP

“He has always been a very humble lad and didn’t care about that, only about how he could improve his performances. He would shine that season and become the player that we all admire now.

“Soon, Ajax were asking about him. They had offered €3m for him in 2018 and were willing to pay much more to take him to Amsterdam this time. We would end up selling him at the beginning of 2020, but making sure that we included a 20 per cent profit clause because we knew he would reach a high level.”

Passaro was not wrong as a couple of years later the Brazilian would be signing the biggest contract of his life as a professional footballer.

When Antony was asked about feeling pressure, the 22-year-old took it with a smile as he used to be very poor and he was a kid the star used to endure hunger.

“Real pressure was when I lived in a favela and left for school at nine in the morning not sure whether I would be able to eat again until nine in the night. That’s some pressure. Otherwise, we can all adapt,” Antony said.

To end Passaro added “It may seem like he’s just a 22-year-old boy, that things are moving too fast for him and he doesn’t have much experience.

"But I can tell you one thing: every coach that works with him doesn’t want to let him go. It has happened with Ten Hag, but with other coaches in Brazil like Andre Jardine and Tite,”

Erik Ten Hag is confident of what he is doing and 100 million euros for the former Ajax winger seems to be a fair price as the Dutchman knows what he is getting in exchange.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon