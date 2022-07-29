Skip to main content

AS Monaco Director Paul Mitchell Says Ralf Rangnick Needed More Time At Manchester United

AS Monaco board member Paul Mitchell has spoken about Ralf Rangnick's stint at Manchester United, saying that the club should have given him more time.

The German was appointed as The Red Devils' interim manager when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left in November and did not manage to get the club Champions League football, unlike how fans had hoped.

Mitchell has worked with Rangnick in the past as a sporting director at clubs such as RB Leipzig, and gave his opinion to Sky Sports on how it ended: "I think Ralf is a profile that you need to give time to; to build and research and analyse your infrastructure and your organisation, and build it from the ground up, and the time was short."

The 64-year-old managed 29 games in his short time at Old Trafford, winning 11 and losing nine in the process.

"His remit was really short-term, winning and getting United into a rhythm to try and get them in the Champions League. The Premier League doesn't often give time and patience, and it comes with a ferocious rhythm and working demands."

He finished: "I think after all the experience it was a learning for him. Speaking to him (was) a great experience, as I know he's always had one eye on coming to the Premier League. But I think he'll leave probably with a feeling of being unfulfilled."

