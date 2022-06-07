Skip to main content
Atalanta Defender Merih Demiral Says Playing at Old Trafford Against Manchester United Was a Dream Come True

Atalanta defender Merih Demiral has spoken about his time playing against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, calling it a dream come true.

Demiral featured for Atalanta against United in last seasons UCL with the defender putting in an impressive performance on the night. 

The defender has previously been linked with a move to United but the links were nothing major and were more so speculation.

The centre back that is on loan from Juventus to Atalanta is a Turkish international and a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Demiral

Demiral has spoke about the game at Old Trafford and has expressed his love for the stadium as well as the admiration of playing in front of the United atmosphere. 

Demiral said;

“I made a important tackle, it was a pleasure to show my talents at Old Trafford & to play in front of a incredible atmosphere.”

Demiral then went on to state that he had wanted to play at Old Trafford since he was a child and had been a big admirer of Nemanja Vidic.

“I played in Old Trafford that I dreamed of as a kid, it was a unforgettable moment — Vidic was my childhood idol - I’ve wanted to meet him since I was a kid, I was a huge fan of him and he is a special one to me.”

He then concluded by mentioning that the game against United was a dream come true.

“Manchester United match was like a dream for me, they call it the Theatre of dreams so it was a dream for me too, playing in such a atmosphere. It was all a dream.”

Demiral
Quotes

