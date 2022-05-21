Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Barcelona Manager Xavi Gives Frenkie De Jong Update Amid Manchester United Rumours

Barcelona manager Xavi has given an update on Frenkie De Jong's situation amid his links to Manchester United.

With the ongoing financial issues at Barcelona at the moment, it has been suggested that the midfielder could be one of the players to leave and help compensate.

With the arrival of the Dutchman's former manager Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, United are said by some to be the most likely team to acquire his services if he does leave.

Xavi highlighted how much he likes the player, however: "For me, Frenkie is a great player, he’s a beast – I like him and I think he can be part of an important era of the club."

He finished "We will see the economic situation of the club… but I like de Jong."

de jong

The 25 year-old  himself said back in February that he is also very happy with life at the club.

“I’m very happy I’m at Barcelona: from a young age I’ve wanted to be here, so in that way it has been a dream come true."

"I would have liked to win more trophies than we did in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let’s put it that way."

"But other than that, I’m very happy here and hopefully for many more years.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong
Quotes

Barcelona Manager Xavi Gives Frenkie De Jong Update Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Crystal Palace
Match Day

Crystal Palace v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jaap Stam
Match Day

Revealed: Manchester United Legends Squad To Face Liverpool In 'Legends Of The North Clash' | Stam, Scholes, Yorke & More

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester United Legends v Liverpool Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North | Bryan Robson Takes Charge Of Red Devils

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Raphael Varane
News

Report: French National Team Manager Is Not Happy With Raphael Varane's First Season At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
dean
Transfers

Report: Newcastle Boss Eddie Howe Speaks About Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson Rumours

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
News

Report: Manchester United Have The Strongest Bid So Far Although A Blow-Up Offer Is Needed - Erik Ten Hag Wants Frenkie De Jong Bad

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Dalot Bruno Fernandes
News

Report: Manchester United Stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes And Diogo Dalot Called Up By Portugal National Team

By Saul Escudero20 hours ago