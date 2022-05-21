Barcelona Manager Xavi Gives Frenkie De Jong Update Amid Manchester United Rumours

Barcelona manager Xavi has given an update on Frenkie De Jong's situation amid his links to Manchester United.

With the ongoing financial issues at Barcelona at the moment, it has been suggested that the midfielder could be one of the players to leave and help compensate.

With the arrival of the Dutchman's former manager Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, United are said by some to be the most likely team to acquire his services if he does leave.

Xavi highlighted how much he likes the player, however: "For me, Frenkie is a great player, he’s a beast – I like him and I think he can be part of an important era of the club."

He finished "We will see the economic situation of the club… but I like de Jong."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 25 year-old himself said back in February that he is also very happy with life at the club.

“I’m very happy I’m at Barcelona: from a young age I’ve wanted to be here, so in that way it has been a dream come true."

"I would have liked to win more trophies than we did in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let’s put it that way."

"But other than that, I’m very happy here and hopefully for many more years.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon