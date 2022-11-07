Skip to main content
Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League

Barcelona manager Xavi has already spoken about facing Manchester United in the Europa League following todays play off draw.

Manchester United have drawn Barcelona in the Europa League play off round following todays draw. Xavi, former Barcelona player and now manager has spoken about the test of facing United next February.

It will be a huge double test for United next year in the first knockout test in Europe this season. The sides have phased each other many times over the years in the Champions League with a number of classic encounters taking place.

Barcelona spent huge amounts of money in the summer thanks to financial levers that the club activated. United were also caught up in a transfer saga regarding midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Frenkie de Jong

Erik Ten Hag was keen to bring De Jong to Old Trafford in the summer however a deal was not completed. The Dutch player was keen to play in the Champions League but will now face United in the Europa League.

Speaking about the double test against United next year, Barcelona manager Xavi has said;

“It is the most difficult opponent once again. But we will look forward to it. They are a historic side, they have grown a lot with Ten Hag, they have great players. It's the worst draw we could have got. Once again. No luck."

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi said; “He seems to me to be a great player, he has marked an era in world football and can still make the difference."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Xavi Hernandez
Quotes

Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League

By Alex Wallace
Europa League
News

Manchester United Will Face Barcelona In UEFA Europa League Play-Off

By Alex Wallace
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw In Full

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle

By Alex Wallace
Milan Skriniar Inter Milan
Transfers

Manchester United Contact Inter Milan Centre Back

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag’s Brutally Honest Assessment Of Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Diogo Dalot To Miss Fullham v Manchester United Following Suspension

By Ben Patterson
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Old Trafford
Opinions

Erik Ten Hag’s Tactical Mistakes For Manchester United v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace