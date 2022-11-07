Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League

Manchester United have drawn Barcelona in the Europa League play off round following todays draw. Xavi, former Barcelona player and now manager has spoken about the test of facing United next February.

It will be a huge double test for United next year in the first knockout test in Europe this season. The sides have phased each other many times over the years in the Champions League with a number of classic encounters taking place.

Barcelona spent huge amounts of money in the summer thanks to financial levers that the club activated. United were also caught up in a transfer saga regarding midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Erik Ten Hag was keen to bring De Jong to Old Trafford in the summer however a deal was not completed. The Dutch player was keen to play in the Champions League but will now face United in the Europa League.

Speaking about the double test against United next year, Barcelona manager Xavi has said;

“It is the most difficult opponent once again. But we will look forward to it. They are a historic side, they have grown a lot with Ten Hag, they have great players. It's the worst draw we could have got. Once again. No luck."

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi said; “He seems to me to be a great player, he has marked an era in world football and can still make the difference."

