Brandon Williams On Remembering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Impressing Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has spoken about how he remembers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time at the club as well as what he can do to impress new boss Erik Ten Hag.
Brandon Williams was brought into the Manchester United team by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the 19/20 season. He faced tough competition from Luke Shaw the season after and ended up going on loan to Norwich City in the previous campaign,

He is now back, though, with a new manager to impress after the Norwegian departed the club last season. The Englishman said the following to The Sportsman about his old manager:

“He’s (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) obviously someone that I'll remember for the rest of my career, my family will remember for the rest of my career. It changed their lives and it changed my life. He gave me the trust and that's all you need in a manager.

“I sent him a good text. He told me that if I keep concentrated and I keep willing to do what I want to do, then I'll get to the top. And that's a trust that he has in me.”

He also spoke about what he can do to impress new manager Erik Ten Hag, who has brought about a lot of change so far since arriving:

"For me it's just about getting back to my hundred percent (The 22-year-old is currently injured), showing the manager what I can do and going into training and proving that to him. 

“It's easier said than done saying ‘I can do this and I can do that’. It's about showing it and putting it onto the field and putting it into matches so I'm just really excited to do that.”

