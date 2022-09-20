Brandon Williams On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Massive Influence' At Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 after a spell of 12 years away from the club.

The superstar won fans' player of the season and the club's top goalscorer award in his first campaign back but did also face lots of criticism from pundits and supporters alike.

Brandon Williams, who was on loan at Norwich last season but has spent the duration of 22/23 so far at the club, spoke to The Sportsman about him:

“I wasn't there when he first came back, but since I've come back, he's been a massive influence. He always talks to me.

"He makes sure that he doesn't leave anybody out. He just talks to everybody. He's not ‘I'm the superstar here, I'm not going to talk to anyone.’

He finished: “He gives me advice. He talks to me. He has a joke with me. It's just normal stuff. When you have a colleague that's a footballer because at the end of the day, he's a colleague of mine.”

The 37-year-old has struggled to gain a spot this season after missing the vast majority of pre-season under the new manager Erik Ten Hag. He has only started in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford and the two Europa League matches against Real Sociedad and FC Sheriff.

