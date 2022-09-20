Skip to main content

Brandon Williams On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Massive Influence' At Manchester United

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and his "Massive influence" at the club.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 after a spell of 12 years away from the club.

The superstar won fans' player of the season and the club's top goalscorer award in his first campaign back but did also face lots of criticism from pundits and supporters alike.

Brandon Williams, who was on loan at Norwich last season but has spent the duration of 22/23 so far at the club, spoke to The Sportsman about him:

“I wasn't there when he first came back, but since I've come back, he's been a massive influence. He always talks to me.

Cristiano Ronaldo

"He makes sure that he doesn't leave anybody out. He just talks to everybody. He's not ‘I'm the superstar here, I'm not going to talk to anyone.’

He finished: “He gives me advice. He talks to me. He has a joke with me. It's just normal stuff. When you have a colleague that's a footballer because at the end of the day, he's a colleague of mine.”

The 37-year-old  has struggled to gain a spot this season after missing the vast majority of pre-season under the new manager Erik Ten Hag. He has only started in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford and the two Europa League matches against Real Sociedad and FC Sheriff.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Brandon Williams On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Massive Influence' At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Defender Brandon Williams On 'Idiots' Criticising Harry Maguire

By Rhys James
Moises Caicedo Brighton Pablo Fornals West Ham
Quotes

Manchester United Signing Target On Joining Chelsea Following Potter's Arrival At Stamford Bridge

By Saul Escudero
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United FIFA 23 Full Ratings Confirmed

By Alex Wallace
Dumfries
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Says If Manchester United Could Sign Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
News

Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Quotes

England Legend Says Harry Maguire Should Not Go To World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Keep An Eye On Cody Gakpo To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace