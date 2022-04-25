Brandon Williams ready to fight for his place at Manchester United

Manchester United will benefit from the presence of Brandon Williams next season as the fullback prioritises a comeback. Erik ten Hag's managerial appointment at Old Trafford has showered a ray of hope to the youngster.

Currently, the defender is undergoing a successful loan spell at the Carrow road under former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith. The English fullback has faced both highs and lows in his life at Norwich.

In the latest edition of the Norwich matchday program for their game against Newcastle, Brandon Williams is determined to prove himself to the new manager at Old Trafford: "What I want to do next year is play for Manchester United at left-back and that's my job. That's what I'm determined to do because it's my life and I'll do anything for that."

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Manchester United academy icon has set ambitious goals and targets to unleash his next step: "I know I can play in this league, and I know I can get to the top and that's what I want to do."

Brandon Williams acknowledges the level of competition at the club next season: "There are great fullbacks at this club, but there's competition all over the pitch. You need someone who is going to push you when you don’t get too comfortable and think the position is your position.

"With the manager now he’ll change it straight away if you're not up to his standards and his demands. He did that to me against Crystal Palace when he felt like I wasn't playing well and he dropped me for that game and he came and spoke to me about it."

With the Red Devils facing all sorts of problems ranging from form, injuries, and availability, the Englishman thinks that cent percent effort is required to stay consistently on top: "People can play ahead of you because they’ve had a fantastic week in training but it's down to the manager. You've got to impress him because he will drop you."

