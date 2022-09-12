Skip to main content
'Brentford Wanted Me To Stay' - Christian Eriksen On Manchester United Transfer

IMAGO / Action Plus

'Brentford Wanted Me To Stay' - Christian Eriksen On Manchester United Transfer

Christian Eriksen has said that he picked Manchester United despite Brentford wanting him to stay.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Christian Eriksen joined Manchester United in the summer that just passed, on a free transfer. He had spent the second half of last season at fellow Premier League side Brentford.

This followed his cardiac arrest in Euro 2020 while playing for Denmark and he showed fantastic resilience to return to playing at the top level.

New Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag was said to have made it one of the club's priorities to sign the playmaker after overseeing training with him at AFC Ajax.

Eriksen said to Sport Witness (Via Utd Report) “It (Manchester United) is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was a redemption after what had happened earlier, and like proving that you could get an offer from United. It was great. It’s a huge club I’ve joined."

Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League

"Brentford wanted me to stay, but I would say where I am in my career I had the opportunity to step up to what I had dreamed of and hoped for. I wanted to kick-start my career by coming to an even bigger (club), and I succeeded." 

The 30-year-old has impressed so far in Manchester and has started every game of the season so far while also bagging a key assist against Arsenal.

He has impressed with his ability to find teammates in good positions with the ball as well as his work rate and running stats in midfield.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Christian Eriksen and Boubacar Soumare, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium
Quotes

'Brentford Wanted Me To Stay' - Christian Eriksen On Manchester United Transfer

By Rhys James
Luke Shaw
News

Erik Ten Hag Attempts To Improve One Key Weakness In Luke Shaw's Game At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Christian Eriksen Explains The Impact Five Substitutions Could Make At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag instructing players
Quotes

Paul Merson Says Manchester United Made The Wrong Decision Hiring Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
Manchester United flag
News

Revealed: When Will Premier League Fixtures Resume?

By Rhys James
Donny Van De Beek
Quotes

Donny Van De Beek On Having Tough Competition At Manchester United

By Rhys James
luke shaw
News

Manchester United Full Back Struggling With Injury

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Opinions

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Best Off The Bench For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace