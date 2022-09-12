'Brentford Wanted Me To Stay' - Christian Eriksen On Manchester United Transfer
Christian Eriksen joined Manchester United in the summer that just passed, on a free transfer. He had spent the second half of last season at fellow Premier League side Brentford.
This followed his cardiac arrest in Euro 2020 while playing for Denmark and he showed fantastic resilience to return to playing at the top level.
New Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag was said to have made it one of the club's priorities to sign the playmaker after overseeing training with him at AFC Ajax.
Eriksen said to Sport Witness (Via Utd Report) “It (Manchester United) is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was a redemption after what had happened earlier, and like proving that you could get an offer from United. It was great. It’s a huge club I’ve joined."
"Brentford wanted me to stay, but I would say where I am in my career I had the opportunity to step up to what I had dreamed of and hoped for. I wanted to kick-start my career by coming to an even bigger (club), and I succeeded."
The 30-year-old has impressed so far in Manchester and has started every game of the season so far while also bagging a key assist against Arsenal.
He has impressed with his ability to find teammates in good positions with the ball as well as his work rate and running stats in midfield.
