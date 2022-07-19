Bruno Fernandes Applauds New Look Manchester United Attack

Bruno Fernandes has spoken about the new and improved Manchester United attack following a third consecutive pre season win on their pre season tour 2022.

Fernandes who plays primarily as the attacking midfielder behind the front three has spoken to the media following United’s 3-1 win against Crystal Palace in Australia about the new dynamics of Uniteds attacking force.

The Portuguese midfielder has been one of, if not United’s most consistent player since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, with a high number of creative statistics as well as the usual goals and assists.

Fernandes was criticised last season by some supporters despite being able to link up with national team mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The playmaker has enjoyed some solid performances so far in United’s new look squad during pre season and has enjoyed life behind United’s new look attacking three.

United have lined up with a front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho during Ronaldo’s absence from their pre season tour so far.

When speaking to MUTV on United’s new look attack, Fernandes said “The three guys up front have been really aggressive when they press, they press really strong so it makes the last line squeeze and makes the midfield come a little bit higher."

On goalscoring in the front three, Fernandes said “We all know that everyone wants to score goals, but the main ones have to be the strikers. We know that they are there to give us goals. They are doing really well.”

