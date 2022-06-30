Bruno Fernandes Expects To Reunite With Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United Training On July 4th

Bruno Fernandes has spoken about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo as he expects to reunite with his fellow countryman at Manchester United training on July 4th despite rumours over Ronaldo's future.

Fernandes and Ronaldo have both been on extended holiday periods following their service to their country during international fixtures at the end of the 21/22 season.

Ronaldo's future has been subject to much speculation over the past weeks however United remain firm and don't expect the superstar to leave the club.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea are clubs said to be monitoring the situation around Ronaldo and could be seen as lucrative destinations.

Fernandes spoke on Thursday about his expectation and thought process surrounding the future of Ronaldo.

Speaking to Record Portugal, Fernandes stated;

"From what I talked to him - we're both on vacation, no one bothers friends on vacation - I hope to meet him on the July 4th to train at United, I'm not expecting more than that"

Fernandes says that he does expect to reunited with Ronaldo at United training on July 4th ahead of their first training session under Erik Ten Hag.

Fernandes continues to say;

"There is nothing more than that, but each one takes care of their future. I don't believe that the club is willing to lose a valuable player like Cristiano."

