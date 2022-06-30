Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Bruno Fernandes Expects To Reunite With Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United Training On July 4th

Bruno Fernandes has spoken about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo as he expects to reunite with his fellow countryman at Manchester United training on July 4th despite rumours over Ronaldo's future.

Fernandes and Ronaldo have both been on extended holiday periods following their service to their country during international fixtures at the end of the 21/22 season.

Ronaldo's future has been subject to much speculation over the past weeks however United remain firm and don't expect the superstar to leave the club.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea are clubs said to be monitoring the situation around Ronaldo and could be seen as lucrative destinations.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

Fernandes spoke on Thursday about his expectation and thought process surrounding the future of Ronaldo.

Speaking to Record Portugal, Fernandes stated;

"From what I talked to him - we're both on vacation, no one bothers friends on vacation - I hope to meet him on the July 4th to train at United, I'm not expecting more than that"

Fernandes says that he does expect to reunited with Ronaldo at United training on July 4th ahead of their first training session under Erik Ten Hag.

Fernandes continues to say;

"There is nothing more than that, but each one takes care of their future. I don't believe that the club is willing to lose a valuable player like Cristiano."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Expects To Reunite With Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United Training On July 4th

By Alex Wallace28 seconds ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Made Lisandro Martinez His Top Defensive Target For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Set To Move For Matthijs de Ligt | Previously Linked With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United 2022-23 Home Kit Set To Launch July 1st

By Alex Wallace49 minutes ago
united flag
News

Manchester United To Welcome Back 15 Players Next Week, Including Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Watch: Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes Individual Training For Next Season Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Sergio Romero
News

Report: Sergio Romero Interested In Manchester United Return Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Tahith Chong
Transfers

Report: Tahith Chong Could Leave Manchester United To Return To Feyenoord

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago