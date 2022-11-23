Bruno Fernandes Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo made his sensational return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 but things did not go to plan. Last season, the team failed to meet expectations by some distance, finishing sixth in the Premier League with no trophies to speak of.

It looked like the superstar could leave after just one season back at the club and reports strongly suggested he wanted out, but he did not get his wish until now, with the break in club football and the 2022 World Cup well underway.

After his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan which slammed the club, the manager, the owners and much more, there has been an announcement that he will now leave the club.

Bruno Fernandes, who, as a friend of the superstar as well as a teammate for club and country, has said in a press conference that he does not need to take a side. (Quotes via Alex Crook and Adam Crafton)

The midfielder said: "It’s been an honour to play alongside him for club and country. I don’t feel uncomfortable. I don't have to pick a side. It was a dream come true, but nothing lasts forever. Here everybody is focused on the World Cup. Everyone is aware of what it means to represent our country."

"He (Ronaldo) didn't tell me about his decision (Regarding United). It's a personal decision and it concerns him and his family. We haven't talked about it. Everyone here is focused on the goal, the national team and the World Cup."

