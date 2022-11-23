Skip to main content
Bruno Fernandes Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Exit

IMAGO / PA Images

Bruno Fernandes Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Exit

Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cristiano Ronaldo made his sensational return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 but things did not go to plan. Last season, the team failed to meet expectations by some distance, finishing sixth in the Premier League with no trophies to speak of.

It looked like the superstar could leave after just one season back at the club and reports strongly suggested he wanted out, but he did not get his wish until now, with the break in club football and the 2022 World Cup well underway.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

After his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan which slammed the club, the manager, the owners and much more, there has been an announcement that he will now leave the club.

Bruno Fernandes, who, as a friend of the superstar as well as a teammate for club and country, has said in a press conference that he does not need to take a side. (Quotes via Alex Crook and Adam Crafton)

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford

The midfielder said:  "It’s been an honour to play alongside him for club and country. I don’t feel uncomfortable. I don't have to pick a side. It was a dream come true, but nothing lasts forever. Here everybody is focused on the World Cup. Everyone is aware of what it means to represent our country."

"He (Ronaldo) didn't tell me about his decision (Regarding United). It's a personal decision and it concerns him and his family. We haven't talked about it. Everyone here is focused on the goal, the national team and the World Cup."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Neymar
Match Day

Where To Watch Brazil v Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Match Day

Where To Watch Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Uruguay FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Uruguay v South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Belgium v Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Marco Asensio
Match Day

Watch: Marco Asensio Goal For Spain v Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Germany v Japan FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Exit

By Rhys James
Pedri Spain FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Spain v Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace