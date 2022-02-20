Bruno Fernandes Reacts To Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Were Sloppy, But The Goal Was A Foul"

Bruno Fernandes blamed complacency for Leeds United's second half comeback, and labelled their second goal a foul.

The Red Devils enjoyed a fantastic win in a six goal thriller. The Portuguese midfielder was one of the stars of the show, scoring a header from a Jadon Sancho cross.

He spoke about Leeds' second half comeback, and whether or not his team got too comfortable.

"That probably was the problem for us. We think that we are in a great position, we start to be a little bit sloppy on the passes under pressure, and they get away with two goals."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Leeds' second goal (You can watch it here) was a controversial one, that left the 27 year-old grounded.

"Obviously I think that in the second goal there was a foul but, either way, the most important thing was the reaction after that."

"That reaction made us win the game. Obviously, because we won the game at the end."

"Great atmosphere, amazing support from our fans, and a great result for us."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |