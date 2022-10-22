Bruno Fernandes Reflects On Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes once again wore the captains armband for Manchester United tonight. The Portuguese midfielder scored against Tottenham on Wednesday night and was coming into this game in fine form.

Fernandes has spoken about his sides draw tonight against Chelsea. United’s number 8 has spoken to the media about the 1-1 result at Stamford Bridge.

United dominated the game from start to finish but couldn’t put their chances away in front of goal. Erik Ten Hag has spoken about the game, voicing his thoughts before his captain did so.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fernandes has praised the team spirit and fight to get the result after going 1-0 down so late in the game. Fernandes opened with;

“For me, the most important thing is the reaction of the team after we went 1-0 down. We had chances in the first half and could have been 2-0 up. They got the goal from the penalty but we kept fighting. We got the point, it isn't what we want but we never gave up."

Speaking about the goal, Bruno said: “It was a great cross from Luke [Shaw] and after that a great header. It was a fantastic goal and we're happy for him [Casemiro]."

Fernandes was then asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, he said; “We don't talk about that [Cristiano Ronaldo's situation]. We keep it quiet, we have to deal with that inside and no one else has to know [about it]. The most important thing for everyone, including Cristiano, is that the team wins."

