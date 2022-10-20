Bruno Fernandes Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes got a well deserved goal against Tottenham on Wednesday night. The United captain also created the most chances (9) in the game, the most by a Premier League player since September 2021.

United’s number 8 has received some criticism from some fans over the past weeks. However, last night Fernandes made sure the doubters had nothing to question.

His leadership on the pitch once again showed why he wears the armband. The Portuguese star truly showed glimpses of how he started his United career.

IMAGO / News Images

Fernandes scored a fantastic goal from outside the box last night. His goal topped off and sealed the win for United on the night.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport after the game, Fernandes said:

“Everyone is really pleased, it was a great performance and the perfect performance. We have to keep going, understand it is a process win or lose and we have to keep the focus and carry on."

“We had many good performances, against Newcastle we did a really good performance, controlled the game and did not get the result. Today overall it was was the best performance because we got the result and performance. We need more of this."

“We know the quality we have up front, we know we can be dangerous so if have chances to shoot we have to have the belief we can score. Marcus Rashford didn't score today but did so much, Jadon Sancho too and he was involved in Fred's goal."

