Bruno Fernandes Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Future

Following Manchester United's victory against Liverpool, Bruno Fernandes spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's plans for the future.

Manchester United defeated arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 last night in what was a highly emotive occasion.

Fans protested pre-match against the Glazer family ownership; they marched around Old Trafford waving flags and banners to send their message to the rest of the world.

Glazers Out

Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo were dropped from Erik ten Hag's starting line-up. The pair played during United's 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing for a move away from United all summer, with his agent pursuing talks with clubs in the Champions League.

Jorge Mendes met with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Napoli, but none of these discussions have progressed into serious negotiations.

Ronaldo has been presented a wickedly lucrative contract offer from a club based in Saudi Arabia - however, the player is keen to remain in Europe and compete in the most-esteemed competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes donned the captain's armband on the night against Liverpool owing to Maguire's absence from the team. 

The midfielder was questioned on his superstar compatriot's future at United. Fernandes coyly revealed to Eleven Sports,

'I may know one thing or another, I won't be the one who will say it.

'For now he's a United player, he’s quiet - if he's going to leave or if he won't leave, he will speak soon as he said.'

Ronaldo announced via Instagram that he will give an interview in a week or so in an attempt to shut down fabricated journalistic stories.

Champions League suitors are dwindling, as Mendes' summer tour of sales pitches seems to have failed - he has not yet succeeded in his attempt to orchestrate a departure for his star client.

But with a week left in the transfer window, the saga must go on.

