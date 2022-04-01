Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Deal: 'The Club Will Be Back'

Upon the official announcement of his new Manchester United deal, Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he believes the club will be "Back in the glorious days".

The midfielder joined The Red Devils in January 2020, where since he has obtained a good relationship with fans.

He has scored 35 and assisted a further 24 goals in the Premier League since his arrival.

Fernandes: "For me, it’s (United) my home now. I feel like this is my home, it has to be."

"Here, I’m living my dream and I’ve been thinking of these moments that I’m living with the club for long, so I’m here now, I have to feel like this is my first home for now."

He spoke about what the most important thing is to do for the rest of the season.

bruno fernandes

"To end the season the best way we can. You have to understand that it is not enough everything that we have done this season, we know the standards of this club."

"We know that being in the Champions League is important for us. Everybody wants to play at that stage so we know we have to give our best to be in the Champions League places."

"Since I arrived at the club, I think my mentality has been like that, even in other clubs, I will stop believing when it’s mathematically not possible."

"Until then, I will try my best to help the team to be in the position."

He finished: "From what they have told me, I believe that the club will be back in its standards, could be probably not next season at the standard that we want, but I think step by step, I think that the club will be back in the glorious days.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

bruno fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Deal: 'The Club Will Be Back'

By Rhys James36 seconds ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United v Leicester City: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
SOCCER - OEFB Cup, WAC vs RBS WOLFSBERG,AUSTRIA,16.MAR.22 - SOCCER - UNIQA OEFB Cup, semifinal, Wolfsberger AC vs Red Bull Salzburg.
News

Manchester United Monitor 23-Year-Old as New David De Gea Deputee

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
poch ten hag
Quotes

Ex-England Boss Makes Alex Ferguson Comparison For Key Manchester United Manager Target

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
luis enrique
News

Journalist Reveals why Manchester United May Not Sign Champions League Winning Manager

By Kaustubh Pandey19 hours ago
pogba
News

Key Manchester United Decision Will Determine Paul Pogba's Future as Player Prefers Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey19 hours ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Manchester United Man's Summer Exit Could Fall Through Amidst Transfer Uncertainty

By Kaustubh Pandey22 hours ago
nkunku
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Will Listen to Offers Around €75million for Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku This Summer

By Alex WallaceMar 31, 2022