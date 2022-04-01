Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Deal: 'The Club Will Be Back'

Upon the official announcement of his new Manchester United deal, Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he believes the club will be "Back in the glorious days".

The midfielder joined The Red Devils in January 2020, where since he has obtained a good relationship with fans.

He has scored 35 and assisted a further 24 goals in the Premier League since his arrival.

Fernandes: "For me, it’s (United) my home now. I feel like this is my home, it has to be."

"Here, I’m living my dream and I’ve been thinking of these moments that I’m living with the club for long, so I’m here now, I have to feel like this is my first home for now."

He spoke about what the most important thing is to do for the rest of the season.

IMAGO / News Images

"To end the season the best way we can. You have to understand that it is not enough everything that we have done this season, we know the standards of this club."

"We know that being in the Champions League is important for us. Everybody wants to play at that stage so we know we have to give our best to be in the Champions League places."

"Since I arrived at the club, I think my mentality has been like that, even in other clubs, I will stop believing when it’s mathematically not possible."

"Until then, I will try my best to help the team to be in the position."

He finished: "From what they have told me, I believe that the club will be back in its standards, could be probably not next season at the standard that we want, but I think step by step, I think that the club will be back in the glorious days.”

