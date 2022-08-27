Bruno Fernandes Speaks Following Southampton 1-0 Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has spoke following Southampton 1-0 Manchester United, saying that his team followed the standards that they set against Liverpool on Monday.

The Red Devils beat The Saints away from home via a Bruno Fernandes goal in the second half. He struck an impressive volley after a cross from right-back Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese international, who captained the side on the day told BT Sport (Via UtdReport): "We knew playing against Southampton, it is not easy. We have experienced that already. Sometimes you have to suffer. Every game is tough. Well done to us. Massive three points for us. Now we have to carry on."

"One or two wins don't make the league. We have to carry on this sacrifice for the rest of the season. It is what this club demands. After Liverpool everyone could feel it. We set the standard so we have to carry on now and if we can, improve it."

"It was a great ball [for the goal], even great play from behind. Everything was perfect. Someone runs, someone gets the space behind. We did it well, so well done to everyone not just me."

He finished "We did two or three seasons ago not losing from home but we want to win every game that's what it's about to play for Man United."

