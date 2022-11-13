Bruno Fernandes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho Can Go All The Way

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes thinks that his teammate Alejandro Garnacho can go all the way in his career. Bruno has been full of praise for the youngster.

Garnacho has the potential to go all the way and he has been showing this as of late in the United team. The 18 year old has produced amazing performances as of late and he is only getting better.

Bruno has stated that everyone can see the signs of Garnacho going all the way in his career. The youngster clearly has his teammate's backing which shows how high the squad rates him.

IMAGO / PA Images

This season Garnacho has made 8 appearances in all competitions such as the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, and the EFL Cup. He has also scored 2 goals whilst providing 2 assists also.

The youngster scored his first Premier League goal tonight which turned out to be the winning goal as United beat Fulham 2-1 away from home. United fans are hoping this can be the first of many league goals for Garnacho.

Speaking after the game tonight, Bruno has said the following to the media about Garnacho;

"He has a lot of talent and his work rate with the talent makes a big difference. It's not the first time he makes a big impact for us. We are really happy for him and know he can give us goals, assists, and prove the joy of football."

"I think everyone is seeing signs that (Garnacho can go all the way). Not because of his goals and assists but the way he comes into the game. Nobody likes to be on the bench so the attitude he has when he comes off has been fantastic."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon