Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Casemiro Wants To Leave Real Madrid Amid Manchester United Links

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Casemiro wants to leave the club, amid his ongoing links with Manchester United.

Talks with Frenkie De Jong are said to be ongoing according to reports but in reality, it is starting to look less and less likely that such a deal will happen and as the window draws to a close, the Red Devils have turned their attention to the Brazilian.

After a number of fantastic years in the Spanish capital, it looks like he will now leave. Ancelotti said this (Via MadridXtra): "I have spoken with Casemiro, he wants to try a new challenge. He wants to try something new. The club understands it."

"We respect Casemiro and his decision; he wants to leave. We didn't try to convince him to stay, I listened to his desire, I respect him. Negotiations are ongoing; he won't play tomorrow. Nothing is official but his will to leave is clear. We already have Casemiro’s replacement."

He finished: "Casemiro's teammates respect him and his decision. They love him, the club loves him."

The 30-year-old has made 336 appearances for Los Blancos; scoring 31 goals and making 29 assists from the defensive midfield position. He is known for his aggression and talent for winning the ball back in the center of the park.

