Casemiro On Improving Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Casemiro signed for Manchester United in the summer and despite it taking a while, has gotten into the starting lineup for Premier League matches.

The Brazilian was initially kept out by Scott Mctominay but manager Erik Ten Hag played him from the beginning against Everton and FC Omonia in the last two matches.

Even at the age of 30 and with five Champions League titles to his name, he still plans on improving as a player and said the following (Quotes via UtdPlug):

"I look at them (Match stats) a lot. I think I watch my matches three or four times. Yes, that's how you learn and grow by correcting mistakes. I think that is the key to continuing to evolve in football.

Casemiro after winning the Champions League last May for Real Madrid IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

"I watch a lot of football. I love it. My wife is a bit bored because there is only football at home. Football is my passion, it's my soul and I believe it's "is the key to my success. I love football. I love watching football.

He finished: "I defend above all and I bring balance to the team. I help my teammates in the defensive work, I get the ball out, that's my job. Of course, a goal here or there, it's is good, but doing my job and defending well comes first."

United play FC Omonia again in the Europa League tonight but the star is expected to be rested, with the Premier League match against Spurs in mind on the weekend.

