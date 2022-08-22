Casemiro On Leaving Real Madrid For Manchester United

New Manchester United signing Casemiro has spoken about leaving Real Madrid for what he describes as "The biggest club in England".

It was announced last week that The Red Devils have reached an agreement for the transfer of the defensive midfielder. He won't be able to take part in the match against Liverpool on Monday but it seems that when he can take part he will add a lot to the side defensively.

He spoke to the media (Via MadridXtra): “I am joining the biggest club in England. I want to help Manchester United, I want to win new things, I want to win the Premier League.

"I want to show the fans that I’m serious about them, I will work extremely hard. If it depended on me, I would play against Liverpool today - I can't wait. We won’t play UCL this year, but United remains one of the biggest clubs.”

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He was asked about the people who have suggested he only left Madrid for the money: "People who say this clearly don't know me - they're wrong. If it was for money I would have left 4 years ago. I like the Premier League and I've always said I wanted to play there one day.”

The Brazilian enjoyed many years playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and winning multiple Champions League titles together; he was asked about the prospect of playing with him again, despite rumours of the superstar leaving.

He finished: “I hope Cristiano stays, I want to play with him again, he’s incredible.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon