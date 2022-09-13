Casemiro Opens Up On Life Since Joining Manchester United

Casemiro moved from Real Madrid to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian international is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Casemiro was delighted to join United in the summer as he wanted a new challenge ahead of the season.

The midfielder had won everything he could have and more during his time at Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Casemiro has been growing into Erik Ten Hag’s side so far.

Having not played with the Dutch manager before, he is getting used to the requirements of his play style.

However, Casemiro has spoken about his time in England and in Manchester so far since joining.

He said; “It's great, really good, a really friendly club where I feel comfortable. I've been made to feel comfortable here from the first day. I'm really happy with my team-mates, they're always helping me."

“The coaching team always explaining things clearly to me, I'm doing really well and am very happy."

Casemiro then commented on his time in the City of Manchester so far, he said; “On the city, people tell me a lot about it, like where the best restaurants are. I'm someone who likes to stay at home and relax with my family, I'm doing really well and am very happy to be here."

