Casemiro Shared His Thoughts On Antony Being His Teammate At Manchester United

The arranging of the signing of Casemiro started when Manchester United was not able to sign their main target in the Midfield which was Frenkie De Jong, as the window shrank a decision had to be made regarding that position.

This is when the Red Devils gave up on the Dutch Midfielder switching to the alternative which was the Brazilian International who just had won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

The signing of the 30-year-old was questioned by the English media and Manchester United fans highlighting the arrival of Casemiro as 'responsive' after the nightmare start for Erik Ten Hag in the Premier League.

On top of that, the cost of the Midfielder was high reaching a 80 million euros package deal with the La Liga side.

The criticism towards the owners was so intense they saw themselves in the need to spend the big bucks in the transfer market to secure valuable players that could change the negative results the Old Trafford side have gotten in the recent years.

After his arrival Casemiro seemed to like England and his new life in the Premier League to this date the former Real Madrid has participated in four games for the Red Devils.

The number 18 shared his thoughts in an interview for MUTV regarding his colleague Antony who happens to be from the same part of Brazil and also played for Sao Paulo, Casemiro said:

"I think it's really important to have such a quality player here [as Antony] with us, I knew him from the national team already.

"He'd played with us in Brazil, it's always important to have players of Antony's level. Not just him, we have a lot of top-quality players.

"On the city, people tell me a lot about it, like where the best restaurants are. I'm someone who likes to stay at home and relax with my family, I'm doing really well and am very happy to be here."

It's no mystery that Casemiro has been struggling to make it to the starting eleven thanks to Scott McTominay's amazing performances, but one thing is clear, the Brazilian has the quality to take over the Midfield any moment.

