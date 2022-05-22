Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Expressed His Thoughts And Judged The Performance Of Manchester United Season

Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Expressed His Thoughts And Judged The Performance Of Manchester United Season

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Following the match Manchester United lost against Crystal Palace on Sunday for the last Premier League game of the season, Harry Maguire had a statement to share.

Maguire has not had the best season of his career with the Red Devils, there was a lot of criticism towards the England National team captain.

It was even claimed that the Centre-back would not be considered by Erik Ten Hag to be part of his rebuild the next season.

Harry Maguire

All this is due to his poor performances in pretty much every single appearance he had with the Old Trafford side, the number 5 has conceded way too many goals this season.has 

Causing rage among the fans and even some players of the team, the hate went further to a point where he received death threats. One of them was about a bomb planted in his home.  

The 29-year-old has said via Twitter: "Disappointing end to a season full of lows , we are so hurt with how this season has gone. The squad take full responsibility and we know that what we have shown is nowhere near good enough for this club."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
Quotes

Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Expressed His Thoughts And Judged The Performance Of Manchester United Season

By Saul Escuderojust now
Alex Telles
Opinions

Left-Back Alex Telles Have Shared His Thoughts On The Season Manchester United Have Endured

By Saul Escudero57 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnick
Match Day

Ralf Rangnick & David De Gea Have Spoken In The Post-Match Press Conference About Manchester United Team Performance

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
David De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Hints at Manchester United's 'Character' Issues Following Crystal Palace Defeat

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Creates New Manchester United Record After Crystal Palace Defeat, With Lowest Win Percentage in 50 Years

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Zaha
Match Day

After The First Half Whistle Manchester United Is Down 1-0 Against Crystal Palace At Selhurst Park

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
News

Report: Three Positions That Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United to Strengthen in Revealed

By Rhys James10 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag to Make His First Manchester United Signing by the End of Next Week Amid Frenkie De Jong Rumours

By Rhys James13 hours ago