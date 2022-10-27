Christian Eriksen Compared To Two Manchester United Greats

Christian Eriksen was signed for Manchester United on a free transfer last summer.

The Denmark international has impressed a lot since joining, playing from the start in the vast majority of games so far this season.

Paul Parker was speaking to Bonus Code Bets and was full of praise for the playmaker. He said:

“Eriksen is brave enough to try those passes that could make a difference. And if they do get cut out, it's very rarely that it was a bad decision. It might have been a poor execution or it might have been great defending.

“He reminds me of Teddy Sheringham who was never the quickest player. Teddy played well into his thirties, and was still very clever with the ball and with his movement. And the brain is always going to be quicker than the feet.

“He can also play a deeper position in the midfield and he will benefit from that when he gets even older. You can compare him to Pirlo who wasn't making big tackles.

“You can also compare him to Michael Carrick, who was an unsung hero for many years at Man United. Michael Carrick never came off the pitch with dirty shorts, but he intercepted the ball more than any other player on the pitch.

Michael Carrick IMAGO / Action Plus

He finished: “I think Eriksen is definitely going to be one of the players who will play for a number of years, because he is able to adapt into different types of roles."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon