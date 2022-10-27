Skip to main content
Christian Eriksen Compared To Two Manchester United Greats

IMAGO / News Images

Christian Eriksen has been compared to Manchester United icons Michael Carrick and Teddy Sheringham.
Christian Eriksen was signed for Manchester United on a free transfer last summer.

The Denmark international has impressed a lot since joining, playing from the start in the vast majority of games so far this season.

Paul Parker was speaking to Bonus Code Bets and was full of praise for the playmaker. He said:

“Eriksen is brave enough to try those passes that could make a difference. And if they do get cut out, it's very rarely that it was a bad decision. It might have been a poor execution or it might have been great defending.

Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League

“He reminds me of Teddy Sheringham who was never the quickest player. Teddy played well into his thirties, and was still very clever with the ball and with his movement. And the brain is always going to be quicker than the feet.

“He can also play a deeper position in the midfield and he will benefit from that when he gets even older. You can compare him to Pirlo who wasn't making big tackles.

“You can also compare him to Michael Carrick, who was an unsung hero for many years at Man United. Michael Carrick never came off the pitch with dirty shorts, but he intercepted the ball more than any other player on the pitch.

Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick

He finished: “I think Eriksen is definitely going to be one of the players who will play for a number of years, because he is able to adapt into different types of roles."

Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

By Rhys James
