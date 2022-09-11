Christian Eriksen Explains The Impact Five Substitutions Could Make At Manchester United

Every Premier League club including Manchester United will be affected by the upcoming midseason World Cup set to take place in Qatar this November.

In addition, the recent death of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II is also a factor that will result in a shrank schedule following the two weeks of mourning brake thus, more matches will have to be played in a shorter period.

The schedule before the World Cup is certainly a bit of a headache for Erik Ten Hag's side with many Premier League, Carabao Cup and Europa League games.

Eriksen has said that the Premier League rule changes that now allow for five substitutions will be a huge help for the player's fatigue to not accumulate that fast.

The 30-year-old said to MUTV: “[The entire team] is going to be very important and I think this is a good year to have five substitutions, it will help the pressure on a lot of the players and also I think it will give the manager a few more options.

“The guys who have come on [in recent league games] have done very well, they want to prove themselves. And also the guys that have been starting want to prove themselves.

“So it’s a good and a strong push that I think we need [from everyone] because we have a lot of games and there is a lot of quality in the team. So we all have to fight for our places.”

The Dane International has shown great form so far this Premier League campaign being important for Erik Ten Hag, a player that has to start every single game.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon