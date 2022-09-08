Christian Eriksen On His Relationship With Bruno Fernandes At Manchester United

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the season but have gained some momentum in the previous four games.

There was a whole host of new signings in the summer and most of them have gone straight into the team. Playmaker Christian Eriksen is one of them.

Since he has similar traits to his teammate Bruno Fernandes, some have questioned whether or not they can play well together consistently, but so far they have.

He spoke to club media (Via UtdPlug) about it: “Me and Bruno are starting to get to know each other on the pitch and see how we would like to play, pass the ball and the runs we make. We try to read each other and give each other options and of course, Sunday was the perfect link-up to score.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“For me also it’s only been a few games here and I’m still trying to learn about my team-mates and get to know them and get to know how they are as players.”

“It’s been going better and better in every game. I’ve played every position I think in the first two or three games, and now to be a bit more in the same position has been good to be able to develop the game from there.”

He finished: “I’m probably one of those players who would rather have the ball than go running after it, so I like to get close to the ball and try to open up the game a bit.”

