Christian Eriksen Responds To Erik Ten Hag & Marcus Rashford Praise

Christian Eriksen arrived at Old Trafford in the summer and has been a huge part of the way the team has improved under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Danish international has played 19 games in all competitions and has given a total of five assists from the center of midfield.

Most recently, the playmaker was rested in the league cup and came off the bench against Aston Villa, where he played a key role in the team's eventual win. He received praise from his teammate Marcus Rashford as well as Ten Hag and responded (Quotes via UtdPlug):

"I try to do what I can on the pitch. The game was open, that suited me. Both teams were attacking, so it was perfect for me."

"Of course for me as a new player, I’m starting to get to know everyone and starting to learn about them, how they play, run, and that makes it easier."

"We were very disappointed in the last (Premier League) game at Villa and on Thursday we got back to winning ways (In the cup). It was good to win and now we want to finish with a victory before the World Cup."



"Everyone wants to finish well before the World Cup. We want to be in the best possible position when we come back from the World Cup and that comes with three points at Fulham. I'm looking forward to this game."

United play at Craven Cottage at 4:30 pm UK time on Sunday.

