Cody Gakpo Reveals He Nearly Joined Manchester United

IMAGO / Sportimage

Cody Gakpo has stated in a new interview that he nearly left PSV for Old Trafford in the summer.

PSV winger Cody Gakpo has revealed that he was close to joining Manchester United in the summer window. The young Dutch talent says he spoke to Erik Ten Hag during the window and believed a move was close.

United were heavily linked with a move for Gakpo however decided to pursue a move for Antony. There were some reports suggesting that United would’ve moved for both players, however that did not come off.

In an ideal world, United would’ve signed both players, however having to pay such a fee for Antony did not allow them to also facilitate a move for Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo PSV

The Dutch winger is making headlines in the Netherlands and is in some very impressive form. United are still said to be interested and could make a move for the player in the January window.

Regardless Gakpo has spoken out about a potential move that nearly took place in the summer window. Report by the Times Sport, Gakpo said;

“I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United. In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world."

“But also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.”

