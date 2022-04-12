Skip to main content
Cristian Romero On Screaming In Harry Maguire's Face After Own Goal in Manchester United vs Tottenham

Cristian Romero has opened up on screaming in Harry Maguire's face after the Englishmen scored an own goal in Manchester United vs Tottenham in March.

The game finished 3-2 to United, but the own goal made the scores level at the time, and the Argentinian defender did not hold back at taunting Maguire about it.

He told The Athletic: “I think sometimes things happen in football and maybe if you capture a moment with a single photo it can seem like something that wasn’t really happening."

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Harry Maguire. He’s a top player who is having a great career."

“And generally I always respect my opponents so I think people who don’t know about the game get hold of a story and run with it and talk about something that’s not really there.

He finished: “Maybe on that occasion I didn’t quite do the right thing but I had no bad intentions.”

