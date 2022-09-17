Skip to main content

Cristian Romero Praises Manchester United Player As 'Best In The Premier League'

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero has praised Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez as the "Best in the Premier League" alongside Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk.
Manchester United did some good business in the summer transfer window that just passed. The club managed to bring in a total of five players into what was already a fairly star-studded squad.

Erik Ten Hag seemed to prefer bringing in players that he had worked with in the past and Lisandro Martinez was one of two players he brought with him from AFC Ajax, alongside Brazilian winger Antony.

The Argentinian has done well since joining; starting every league game so far and one out of two in the Europa League. He has impressed with his aggression and desire on the pitch as well as his technical qualities in and out of possession as a defender. 

Lisandro Martinez

Many pundits and critics pointed out his lack of height (Standing at five feet and nine inches), which could be exploited in a physical league like the Premier League, but so far he has excelled in the aerial department.

He has received some very high praise from fellow defender Cristian Romero of Spurs, who puts him next to Virgil Van Dijk in the debate of best defenders in the Premier League.

He said the following (Quote via United District): Today, the best defender for me is Virgil van Dijk, always, and Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United. For me, they are the best in the Premier League."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

By Rhys James
