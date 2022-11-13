Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Out Manchester United Club Executives

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a huge admission that Manchester United are run in a poor manner and has called out the clubs executives. Ronaldo has come out and made a huge statement about the people that run the club.

The Portuguese superstar has admitted that United are run in a poor way and that the executives of the club have betrayed him. Ronaldo has also admitted that nothing has changed at United since he left in 2009.

Not only has Ronaldo made admissions about Erik Ten Hag but has also called out the clubs executives. The striker delivered an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Via PiersUncensored, Ronaldo has stated the following; “The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. I think the fans should know the truth.”

“I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don’t help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal.”

“Yes, I feel betrayed. I felt that some people, they don’t want me here - not only this year, but last year too.”

