Cristiano Ronaldo Confused By The New Generation Of Young Footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about the new generation of young footballers and has revealed he is ‘confused’ by some of them. From Manchester United to all the leagues across the world, Ronaldo has had his say on the new generation.

We are undoubtedly in a golden generation of footballing talent but Ronaldo has made a huge revelation about some United youngsters as well as across the world. The striker has made some valuable points.

You would think that young players would want to learn from the worlds best and most experienced players in the game, however Ronaldo has stated this is not the case, in his eyes.

Speaking exclusively to Piers Morgan on TalkTV the superstar has said the following.

“The new generation and the new technologies that avoid, they distract them for another thing so… But they are not the same that, they listen but this is why we have two ears, as you listen from one side and they go away from another side.”

“It doesn't surprise me, but in the same way it's a little bit of a shame because if they have the best examples in front of your eyes, and if they don't at least copy what you did, for me, it's kind of weird.”

“All leagues in the world, the youngest now, they are not the same as my generation. But we cannot blame them because, it's part of the life, you know.”

