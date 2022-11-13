Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Respect Erik Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he has no respect for Erik Ten Hag following weeks of disputes between himself and the Dutchman. Ronaldo was suspended from the first team just weeks ago.

Sunday night has seen an explosive confession from Ronaldo delivered in an interview with Piers Morgan. Piers tweeted on Sunday evening that an interview with Ronaldo was on the horizon.

Ronaldo had stated that a bombshell interview ‘exposing the truth’ was on the way back in August. The Portuguese striker has not been present for the past two games.

In tonights brief release of the interview by Piers. Ronaldo has said that he does not respect Ten Hag as he feels Ten Hag does not respect him.

He said via PiersUncensored; “Yes [I feel like I’m being forced out], by not only the coach, but two or three guys around the club [senior executives].”

“I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you [Erik ten Hag] don’t have respect for me, I’m never going to have respect for you.”

