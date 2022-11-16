Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Understand Constant Media Criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated in his interview with Piers Morgan that he doesn’t understand the constant media criticism he receives.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s full interview with Piers Morgan has been fully released on Talk TV. Ronaldo has opened up about a number of things from the club to former players and the media. 

Ronaldo has hit out at the media for their constant criticism of himself. He says current pundits and others criticise out of jealousy. 

The striker has spoken in depth and in length with Piers about his criticism from the media and former players. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Speaking to Piers on PiersMorganUncensored, the superstar says;

“People only try to bring negativity. And I felt the last four or five months that, not only for me, but even for my family as well, for Georgina, especially around the world, the press criticise me even more. Sometimes I don't understand.” 

"I really don't understand people like that. Or if they want to be in a cover of the paper of the news, or they want new jobs or whatever." 

“I still believe that the jealousy is part of that [media criticism]. They want to cover many things that helps to shine other things. But listen, I know I'm 21 years at the top of the game, so I know all the takes, so for me it's not a problem."

