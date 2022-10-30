Cristiano Ronaldo Labelled A Manchester United 'PR Machine'

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United for the second time in his career in the summer of 2021 but despite the huge backing and excitement he received from supporters, most would admit the transfer has not exactly gone as planned on the pitch.

The superstar started most games last season and finished the season as the team's top goalscorer but the Red Devils only ended up finishing sixth in the Premier League, with no trophies to speak of.

This season, he has not had the game time he would have hoped for. New manager Erik Ten Hag seems to view him differently than previous bosses and the striker has been on the bench more often than not - having to make do with starts in the Europa League for the most part.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Paul Parker, who enjoyed success for the club in the 1990s, has said to Bonus Code Bets that the Portuguese international does more for the club on the public relations side of things than on the pitch.

“Now he is nothing more than a PR tool, which isn't working. The club brought him in because of the fact that he would make money for the PR machine, but now the PR machine is broken.

“The real fans will not buy his shirt, because they are seeing him as a huge problem for the club. The best solution is to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be the best solution for him, his teammates, his manager and for the club.

He finished: “I was hoping for a long time, that he would finally realise that everything is not about himself but about the club and the younger players as well."

