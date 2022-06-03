Cristiano Ronaldo Reiterates His Plan To Help Take Manchester United to the Top
Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his plan to help take Manchester United back to the top of football.
The superstar endured a tough 21/22, as did everyone involved in the football side of the club.
Despite rumours of him potentially leaving after the club failed to achieve Champions League football, he has said again that the Red Devils can get back to the top if they can start winning trophies again.
He told club media: “The records (are) coming in a natural way. I don’t follow the records, but the records follow me so it’s good.
“It’s still my motivation to carry on working hard, to still love the passion for the game, and of course Manchester and my teammates help me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano."
“It’s always nice to score goals for this club. When it is a hat trick it’s even more (nice)."
“But the most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong."
He finished: "Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon