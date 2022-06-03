Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Reiterates His Plan To Help Take Manchester United to the Top

Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his plan to help take Manchester United back to the top of football.

The superstar endured a tough 21/22, as did everyone involved in the football side of the club.

Despite rumours of him potentially leaving after the club failed to achieve Champions League football, he has said again that the Red Devils can get back to the top if they can start winning trophies again.

He told club media: “The records (are) coming in a natural way. I don’t follow the records, but the records follow me so it’s good.

Ronaldo

“It’s still my motivation to carry on working hard, to still love the passion for the game, and of course Manchester and my teammates help me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano."

“It’s always nice to score goals for this club. When it is a hat trick it’s even more (nice)."

“But the most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong."

He finished: "Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Reiterates His Plan To Help Take Manchester United to the Top

By Rhys James2 minutes ago
imago1011681214h
News

Report: Manchester United's Transfer Stance on Brandon Williams Revealed Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys James26 minutes ago
Aaron-Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Wants To Sell Right-Back Aaron Wan-Bissaka Amid Interest From Four European Clubs

By Saul Escudero54 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes
Transfers

Manchester United Updated Top 5 Most Valuable Players

By Ben Thomas1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Is Moving to the Premier League - Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal Named as Suitors

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Paul Pogba
Articles

Paul Pogba Was Not What Rio Ferdinand And Gary Neville Claimed At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Mata Cover
Articles

Retrospective: A Look Back at Juan Mata's Time at Manchester United

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
imago1011095960h
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Talks Put on Hold as Manchester United Aim to Complete Signing of Frenkie De Jong

By Ben Thomas3 hours ago