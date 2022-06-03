Cristiano Ronaldo Reiterates His Plan To Help Take Manchester United to the Top

Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his plan to help take Manchester United back to the top of football.

The superstar endured a tough 21/22, as did everyone involved in the football side of the club.

Despite rumours of him potentially leaving after the club failed to achieve Champions League football, he has said again that the Red Devils can get back to the top if they can start winning trophies again.

He told club media: “The records (are) coming in a natural way. I don’t follow the records, but the records follow me so it’s good.

“It’s still my motivation to carry on working hard, to still love the passion for the game, and of course Manchester and my teammates help me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano."

“It’s always nice to score goals for this club. When it is a hat trick it’s even more (nice)."

“But the most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong."

He finished: "Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe.”

