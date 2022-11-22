Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Official Statement Following Manchester United Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career at Manchester United has come to an end, the star has officially left United for good. The statement was released by United this evening but now Ronaldo has said his own piece.

The Portuguese international released an explosive interview speaking about United which has prompted this action. Ronaldo has been looking for an exit route since the summer.

United in their official statement said; “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

Ronaldo has also released his own statement upon his exit from Old Trafford. The star said;

“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.

I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.

It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.

I wish Man Utd all the best”

